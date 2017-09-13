Erdogan: US and Israel gone crazy because of our deal with Russia

The deal with Russia on purchase of S-400 missile systems made U.S. and Israel crazy, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.
“They have gone crazy because we made a deal for S-400s. What do you expect? Should we wait for you? We take care of ourselves in every security point. We are taking precautions and we will continue to do so,” Erdodan said in a speech to ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) mayors in Ankara, Hurriyet Daily News reported.
His remark came after U.S. criticized Ankara’s recent decision to purchase S-400 missile systems.
In a written statement to CNBC, spokesperson for Pentagon Johnny Michael said they had shared their concerns with Turkish officials regarding the purchase of S-400.
Ankara made the first payment for the Russian S-400 missile system, Erdogan said on Tuesday.