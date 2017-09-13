News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 13
USD
478.26
EUR
572.62
RUB
8.27
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.26
EUR
572.62
RUB
8.27
Show news feed
Erdogan: US and Israel gone crazy because of our deal with Russia
15:14, 13.09.2017
Region:World News, Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The deal with Russia on purchase of S-400 missile systems made U.S. and Israel crazy, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

“They have gone crazy because we made a deal for S-400s. What do you expect? Should we wait for you? We take care of ourselves in every security point. We are taking precautions and we will continue to do so,” Erdodan said in a speech to ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) mayors in Ankara, Hurriyet Daily News reported.

His remark came after U.S. criticized Ankara’s recent decision to purchase S-400 missile systems.

In a written statement to CNBC, spokesperson for Pentagon Johnny Michael said they had shared their concerns with Turkish officials regarding the purchase of S-400.

Ankara made the first payment for the Russian S-400 missile system, Erdogan said on Tuesday.

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news