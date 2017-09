Iran arrested a terrorist having links to the Islamic State who planned to carry out a terror attack in Tehran.

According to the local officials, the arrestee belonged to the Daesh-affiliated Ajnad al-Sham group which plotted to carry out hundreds of terrorist attacks, Press TV reported.

“So far, very important information has been collected from the Daesh element's phone, and he remains under investigation,” said commander of the local IRGC division Amin Yaamini.