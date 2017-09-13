Ambulance arrives late, man dies at Northern Avenue in downtown Yerevan (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – A tragic incident occurred Wednesday nearby Northern Avenue in downtown Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

A man’s—presumably a French Armenian—health deteriorated sharply, whereas the paramedics could not save his life, and he died on the spot.

Two elderly women were accompanying him.

According to eyewitnesses, the man suddenly felt ill and fell to the ground.

“One of those present was doing cardiac massage for about 15 minutes, whereas the ambulance came quite late, about 25 minutes later,” an eyewitness told Armenian News-NEWS.am. “The second ambulance, now from the cardiology department, came another 20 minutes after it.

“The man came to at some point, but again lost consciousness a little later, and died shortly afterwards.”

An eyewitness provided us with respective photographs.

Photos by Anna Israyelyan