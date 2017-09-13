News
Armenia deputy speaker: PACE will clearly express its will over Agramunt's resignation
18:12, 13.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Council of Europe will clearly express its will during the vote on the first day of PACE autumn session, head of Armenian delegation to PACE said speaking about vote of no confidence in Pedro Agramunt, president of the Assembly.

According to Hovvhannisyan, deputy speaker of the Armenia parliament, there are no fears that 102 votes needed for voting will not be provided.

“During this period Pedro Agramunt actually showed that he has absolutely no respect towards any values, he does not respect his own faction of the European People's Party,” Hovhannisyan said.

She noted that the Armenian delegation was struggling to achieve the decision to exclude him from the EPP and faced strong opposition from the supporters of Agramunt.

 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
