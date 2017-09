YEREVAN.- Armenia's macroeconomic indicators are the best in the region, although it may sound a little immodest, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said in Parliament on Wednesday.

According to him, this does not mean that all possible problems are solved. But it is necessary to notice the progress. Over the first 7 months of 2017, the growth of the Armenian industry was 12.7%, the economic activity index increased by 6.2%, the export - by more than 21%.