Wednesday
September 13
Karabakh president holds political consultations
21:29, 13.09.2017
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

STEPANAKERT.- Karabakh President Bako Sahakyan on 13 September held political consultations with a group of Artsakh movement activists, representatives of the Artsakh Communist and Republican Parties, a number of youth organizations. 

A range of issues relating to the implementation of new constitutional reform were on the discussion agenda.

The Head of the State acknowledged the existence of solid channels of dialogue with political forces and the public sector, qualifying it as among the guarantees of internal political stability.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
