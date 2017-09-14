US intelligence chief: Russia has clearly assumed more aggressive cyber posture

Russia is not backing down in cyberspace, instead ramping up the pace of its operations against the United States, according to the nation’s top intelligence official, reported the Voice of America.
“Russia has clearly assumed an ever more aggressive cyber posture by increasing cyber espionage operations, leaking data stolen from those operations,” US Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said Wednesday.
Coats did not elaborate on the scope or target of Russia’s cyber operations, but warned a range of enemies is increasingly seeking to weaponize public opinion.
“Adversaries use the internet as an echo chamber in which information, ideas or beliefs get amplified or reinforced through repetition,” Coats said. “Their efforts seek to undermine our faith in our institutions or advance violence in the name of identity.”
The top intelligence official also said hackers are increasingly targeting the US defense industry.
In an unclassified report released in January, the top US intelligence agencies concluded Russian President Vladimir Putin waged an unprecedented “influence campaign” in an effort to sway the 2016 US presidential election in favor of then-candidate Donald Trump.