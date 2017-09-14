News
Thursday
September 14
UN Security Council condemns violence against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar
09:42, 14.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

The United Nations (UN) Security Council has condemned the violence in Myanmar, and as a result of which more than 370 thousand Rohingya Muslims have relocated to neighboring Bangladesh.

Also, the Security Council urged for immediate action to stop this violence.

In addition, the council expressed concern by the reports on excessive violence during security operations in Myanmar.

Furthermore, it urged to reduce tensions, restore the law, protect civilians, and resolve the refugee issue.

Also, the UN Security Council welcomed the Bangladeshi efforts to help these refugees, and the assistance rendered by the United Nations and several other international organizations.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
