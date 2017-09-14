News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 14
USD
478.26
EUR
572.62
RUB
8.27
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.26
EUR
572.62
RUB
8.27
Show news feed
PM: Armenia will be only country to have special trade regimen with EU and EAEU
12:37, 14.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – You face the reality by working in the government.

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Karen Karapetyan, on Thursday stated the aforesaid speaking at a session, entitled “Small Transition Economies: Local Answers to Global Challenges,” at the Russian-Armenian (Slavonic) University.

Karapetyan added that when you face the reality, you see that “classical” solutions and theories sometimes do not work in practice.

“We will build an independent, just, safe and intelligent Armenia by considering these very circumstances and the reality,” the PM stressed, in particular.

The Premier reflected also on Armenia’s membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and noted that the country can become a good platform for entering the markets of the EAEU, European Union (EU), and Iran.

“Furthermore, after signing the agreement with the European Union, Armenia will be the only country to have a special trade regimen with both the EU and the EAEU.”

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia to hold talks with Lufthansa
Head of the General Department of Civil Aviation has left for Germany…
 Serzh Sargsyan: Parliamentary system will ensure Armenia’s irreversible democratic development
The President sent a message on the joint session on “Small Transition Economies: Local Answers to Global Challenges”…
 Armenia PM: Our macroeconomic indicators are the best in the region
This does not mean that all possible problems are solved…
 Dollar drops in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, went up in the country…
 Armenia PM introduces government activity report
For the first seven months of the current year…
 Armenia pavilion named best at international exhibition
At the “WorldFood Moscow 2017”…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news