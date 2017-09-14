PM: Armenia will be only country to have special trade regimen with EU and EAEU

YEREVAN. – You face the reality by working in the government.

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Karen Karapetyan, on Thursday stated the aforesaid speaking at a session, entitled “Small Transition Economies: Local Answers to Global Challenges,” at the Russian-Armenian (Slavonic) University.

Karapetyan added that when you face the reality, you see that “classical” solutions and theories sometimes do not work in practice.

“We will build an independent, just, safe and intelligent Armenia by considering these very circumstances and the reality,” the PM stressed, in particular.

The Premier reflected also on Armenia’s membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), and noted that the country can become a good platform for entering the markets of the EAEU, European Union (EU), and Iran.

“Furthermore, after signing the agreement with the European Union, Armenia will be the only country to have a special trade regimen with both the EU and the EAEU.”

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.