State Department: Armenia meets minimum requirements of fiscal transparency

Armenia is a country meeting the minimum requirements of fiscal transparency for 2017, says the report issued by State Department.

According to the 2017 Fiscal Transparency Report, the minimum requirements of fiscal transparency include having key budget documents that are publicly available, substantially complete, and generally reliable.

Annual reviews of the fiscal transparency of governments that receive U.S. assistance help ensure U.S. taxpayer money is used appropriately and provide opportunities to dialogue with governments on the importance of fiscal transparency.

The minimum requirements are the public disclosure of national budget documentation, and government contracts and licenses for natural resource extraction.

Azerbaijan is assessed as a country not meeting minimum requirements of fiscal transparency. Moreover, the reports says Azerbaijan has not made significant progress.