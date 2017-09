YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Emergency of Armenia received a call, on Thursday at 8:25am.

It was informed that the security guard of a grocery store, nearby an intersection in capital city Yerevan, was not responding to the knocks on the door of this store, and therefore rescuers were needed.

A rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

Rescuers opened the door of this grocery store, and they discovered the dead body of this security guard, A. A. (born in 1961), inside.