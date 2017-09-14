News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 14
USD
478.37
EUR
568.97
RUB
8.3
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.37
EUR
568.97
RUB
8.3
Show news feed
RFE/RL appeals to European Court over Azerbaijani claims
15:32, 14.09.2017
Region:World News, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) is appealing to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to resolve claims brought by the Azerbaijani government that have hampered its news reporting inside the country for almost three years, RFE/RL reported on Wednesday.

The Baku bureau was raided and closed by Azerbaijani authorities in December 2014 on charges including two tax-related claims.

Being unable to make any progress through Azerbaijani judicial system, RFE/RL would filed to the ECHR, RFE/RL President Thomas Kent said.

RFE/RL’s appeal to the ECHR, filed in June, cites Articles 6.1 and 13 of the European Convention on Human Rights, to which Azerbaijan is a signatory, which provide for the right to a fair trial within a reasonable amount of time and the right to an effective remedy.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
French journalists in court accused of defaming Azerbaijan
The hearing came as multiple European news organizations published a joint investigation…
 North Korea sentences 2 South Korean reporters to death
North Korean court sentenced two South Korean journalists and their publishers to death for “seriously insulting the dignity” of the country…
 Director of Turan agency detained in Azerbaijan
On charges of tax evasion and abuse of power...
 Reporters Without Borders condemns Azerbaijan for pressure on independent media
The Azerbaijani authorities have gone all out to eliminate media pluralism in recent years...
 Turkey deports BBC correspondent
Gol said the reason was his reports…
 Armenian delegate at PACE: In Armenia it is often impossible to find out who is behind online media
Referring to the methods of revealing the real owners of online media, Hovhannisyan pointed out to special regulations, direct disclosure...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news