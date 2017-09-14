RFE/RL appeals to European Court over Azerbaijani claims

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) is appealing to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to resolve claims brought by the Azerbaijani government that have hampered its news reporting inside the country for almost three years, RFE/RL reported on Wednesday.

The Baku bureau was raided and closed by Azerbaijani authorities in December 2014 on charges including two tax-related claims.

Being unable to make any progress through Azerbaijani judicial system, RFE/RL would filed to the ECHR, RFE/RL President Thomas Kent said.

RFE/RL’s appeal to the ECHR, filed in June, cites Articles 6.1 and 13 of the European Convention on Human Rights, to which Azerbaijan is a signatory, which provide for the right to a fair trial within a reasonable amount of time and the right to an effective remedy.