News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 14
USD
478.37
EUR
568.97
RUB
8.3
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.37
EUR
568.97
RUB
8.3
Show news feed
Stepanakert Youth and Culture Palace undergoing major renovation
16:01, 14.09.2017
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Thursday visited the capital city Stepanakert Youth and Culture Palace.

Sahakyan got familiarized with the final phase of the major renovation at its great hall, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am

Subsequently, the President visited the construction sites of several facilities, and gave specific instructions for the proper implementation of the construction work.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh President, international medical conference participants discuss health care
Sahakyan underscored such talks from the viewpoint of applying the best respective international practice in Artsakh…
 Karabakh president holds political consultations
A range of issues relating to the implementation of new constitutional reform were on the discussion agenda...
 Karabakh President holds consultation with parliament factions
In particular, they discussed the domestic and foreign policy of Artsakh…
 Karabakh President visits Talish village (PHOTOS)
The construction of its new detached houses is in the final phase…
 Karabakh president meets head of Armenian state committee on science
President Sahakyan considered important cooperation between the structures of Armenia and Artsakh...
 Child and Teenage Creativity Center new building opens in Shushi
President Bako Sahakyan of Karabakh also was on hand at the event…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news