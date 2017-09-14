Stepanakert Youth and Culture Palace undergoing major renovation

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Thursday visited the capital city Stepanakert Youth and Culture Palace.

Sahakyan got familiarized with the final phase of the major renovation at its great hall, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am

Subsequently, the President visited the construction sites of several facilities, and gave specific instructions for the proper implementation of the construction work.