Shots in downtown Yerevan, 1 dead (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – There were shots nearby Vernissage—a large open-air market that mainly features a collection of traditional Armenian art works, and primarily for tourists—in downtown Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

As a result, there are injured, whereas one person is lying on the grass.

The Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter informed from the scene that there is a body under a tree, and there is an automatic weapon and a gun on the ground.

Police told Armenian News-NEWS.am that they are at the scene, and the details of this incident will be provided later.