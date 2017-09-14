Armenia President attends opening of Eurnekian school new building (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – The President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, on Thursday attended the official opening of the new building of the Eurnekian Public Education School of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.
Sargsyan was accompanied by Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II, Argentinean Armenian businessman and philanthropist Eduardo Eurnekian, and several officials and honorable guests, press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The Catholicos of All Armenians performed the consecration ceremony for the new building of this place of education.
Subsequently, the President toured this building, and then took part in the tree planting at the yard of this school.