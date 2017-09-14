News
Thursday
September 14
News
Thursday
September 14
Ambassador: EU invests around 50 million euros in Armenia's judiciary
17:22, 14.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The European Union invested around 50 million euros into Armenia's judiciary, head of EU delegation Piotr Switalski said.

Switalski said EU is ready to continue cooperation with Armenia and has already contributed to the electoral process, and “we believe that it was the right investment.” Dialogue with Armenia on human rights is one of the most constructive among the Eastern Partnership countries, he assured.

The EU ambassador added that changes take time, and he is sometimes critical, but he is happy to see that many Armenians perceive his criticism as a friendly voice from outside.

“We do not want to force anything. We just want Armenia to follow certain well-tested European patterns. You know how difficult it is to change the mentality of someone, so we perceive it as a process,” the head of the EU delegation added.

Հայերեն and Русский
