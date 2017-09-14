News
Theresa May stresses importance of Iran nuclear deal to Tillerson
20:30, 14.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

UK Prime Minister Theresa May stressed the importance of an international agreement on Iran’s nuclear program to U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Thursday during a brief meeting at her London office, Reuters reported.

U.S. Secretary of State arrived in the UK to discuss the relief effort following Hurricane Irma, North Korea’s nuclear test, and to meet foreign ministers from several different countries about breaking the political deadlock in Libya.

Although not officially on the agenda for the trip, the subject of Iran was raised at the meeting between Tillerson, May and Britain’s national security adviser. 
“(They) touched on the Iran nuclear deal, the PM underlining its importance in preventing Iran from procuring nuclear weapons,” May’s spokesman told reporters.

