EU envoy: ECHR says there are no political prisoners in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The European Union is guided by the position of the European Court according to which there are not political prisoners in Armenia, head of EU delegation Piotr Switalski said.

In response to the question whether there are political prisoners in Armenia, as a number of public organizations and oppositionists periodically declare, the ambassador said they are conducting survey and can easily discuss the matter with the representatives of human rights organizations and legislative bodies.

It is possible that EU and the state officials do not share the opinion of NGOs. In such cases, EU is guided by the position of the European Court of Human Rights, and, according to this position, there are no people in Armenia who can be described as political prisoners, Switalski explained.