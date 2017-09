At least 19 people have died after an overcrowded boat capsized in a river in northern India early on Thursday, Xinhua reported.

Over 60 people were on the boat, which sank in the Yamuna near Baghpat town in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Around 11 people have been rescued so far, and many others are missing.

Authorities are still investigating the cause behind the incident, although initial reports suggest that the boat was overcrowded.