Thursday
September 14
Thursday
September 14
45 killed in Iraqi checkpoint attack
19:15, 14.09.2017
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics

At least 45 people were killed and 83 more were injured as a result of an attack on a checkpoint in Iraq’s southern Thi Qar province, AP reported quoting Yahya al-Nassiri, governor of the province.

It was noted that the majority of the dead are expected to be Iranian pilgrims who were inside the restaurant.

Earlier it was reported that the attack started with militants opening fire at the checkpoint and the restaurant on the main highway that links Baghdad with the southern provinces. That was followed by two suicide bombers, including one driving an explosives-laden car.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
