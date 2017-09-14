Russia launches military drills with Belarus

The Zapad-2017 (West 2017) joint Russian-Belarusian military drills have kicked off in the two countries, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
The joint drills will be held at six training grounds in Russia and Belarus in the period from September 14 through 20, TASS reported.
Staged tactical events and live firing exercises, involving aircraft and air defense units, will take place at Russian and Belarusian training ranges.
The drills involve up to 12,700 troops, including 7,200 Belarusian and around 5,500 Russian troops, about 70 warplanes and helicopters, up to 680 units of military hardware, including about 250 tanks, up to 200 artillery and multiple missile launcher systems and mortars, and ten warships.