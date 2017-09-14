EU extends sanctions against Russia

The EU on Thursday extended by a further six months sanctions against nearly 150 Russian and Ukrainian officials over their suspected involvement in the war in eastern Ukraine.
"An assessment of the situation did not justify a change in the sanctions regime," the EU's 28 member states said in a statement.
After an update to take into account people who had died and groups that had merged, the sanctions -- which consist of asset freezes and travel bans – now affect 149 individuals and 38 "entities", which include businesses, organizations and political parties.