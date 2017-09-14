News
French Foreign Minister to visit Ankara
21:55, 14.09.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian heads to Turkey Thursday for a two-day visit.  He will hold meetings with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, as well as with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım. He will also meet with civil society representatives as well as the leader of the main opposition party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, RFI reported.

The visit comes amid some tension between Paris and Turkey over the detention of French journalist Loup Bureau, who was arrested by Turkish police on July 26 for alleged links with Kurdish parties.

Le Drian will ask all parties in Turkey he meets to work for release of the French journalist.

