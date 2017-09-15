News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 15
USD
478.37
EUR
568.97
RUB
8.3
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.37
EUR
568.97
RUB
8.3
Show news feed
Iranian, Turkish top generals warn of repercussions of Iraqi Kurdish referendum
01:13, 15.09.2017
Region:World News, Turkey, Iran
Theme: Politics

 

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri and his Turkish counterpart General Hulusi Akar raised alarm about the consequences of the Iraqi Kurdish region’s planned independence referendum, Tasnim News Agency reported.

In a telephone conversation on Thursday, the two top generals said the referendum would have negative impacts on interests of the people of the region.

Baqeri and Akar said such a move would be dangerous for regional security, peace and stability.

They underlined the need for coordination among Iraq’s neighboring countries in opposing the referendum and preventing separatist plots in the region that could cause numerous political, social, and security problems.

They also discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries’ armed forces.

 

 

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US diplomat urges Kurdish leaders to halt referendum
There’s an alternative on the table…
 Iraqi parliament votes against Kurdistan referendum
Kurdish MPs of the Iraqi parliament left the hall during the vote...
 Analyst: Armenia has apparent interest in Iraqi Kurdistan independence referendum
The Kurdish issue touches directly upon the Armenian Question...
 Pentagon chief asks Barzani to postpone referendum, Kurds ask for alternative
Barzani said they will go ahead unless a stronger alternative is offered…
 Turkey president: I’m saddened when using the word “Kurd”
Because we [Turks] have no problems with our Kurdish brothers…
 Turkey and Iran discuss joint operation against Kurdistan Workers' Party
Joint action against terrorist groups that have become a threat is always on the agenda...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news