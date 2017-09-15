Iranian, Turkish top generals warn of repercussions of Iraqi Kurdish referendum

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri and his Turkish counterpart General Hulusi Akar raised alarm about the consequences of the Iraqi Kurdish region’s planned independence referendum, Tasnim News Agency reported.

In a telephone conversation on Thursday, the two top generals said the referendum would have negative impacts on interests of the people of the region.

Baqeri and Akar said such a move would be dangerous for regional security, peace and stability.

They underlined the need for coordination among Iraq’s neighboring countries in opposing the referendum and preventing separatist plots in the region that could cause numerous political, social, and security problems.

They also discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries’ armed forces.