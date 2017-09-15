News
Friday
September 15
News
ARF: Turkey’s EAEU accession is impossible without Armenia’s consent
10:11, 15.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – Turkey’s accession to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is impossible without Armenia’s consent.

Giro Manoyan, head of the Political Affairs Bureau and the Armenian Cause Office of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party, told the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In his words, Turkey’s joining the EAEU is unrealistic, since this will mean special relations in the customs domain.

“Turkey is a member in the European Union [(EU)] Customs Union,” Manoyan explained. “I don’t think that the EU will agree that Turkey be a member in the EU Customs Union and the EAEU at the same time.”

When asked whether Turkey could change its foreign policy vector towards Russia and the EAEU, the ARF official responded as follows, in particular: “With its demeanor, Turkey isn’t attempting to change the vector, but rather put pressure on the West.

“And Russia is attempting to make use of Turkey’s mood, so as to drive a wedge between its [Turkey’s] relations with the West.

“Nonetheless, no matter what disagreements may be between Turkey and the EU, Turkey and NATO have been and will be together.”

The Minister of the Economy of Turkey, Nihat Zeybekçi, recently stated that his country intends to conclude a customs agreement with the EAEU.

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
