Sharmazanov: Republican Party of Armenia does not have great expectations from Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs meeting

YEREVAN.- Republican Party of Armenia does not have great expectations from upcoming meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs.

Deputy Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly (NA), Spokesperson for the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Eduard Sharmazanov, told the aforementioned to journalists at a briefing after the RPA Executive Body session Thursday.

According to him, absence of great expectations from Nalbandian-Mammadyarov is due to the fact that Azerbaijan conducts an anti-Armenian policy that does not proceed from the logic of the negotiation process.

Eduard Sharmazanov reminded that Azerbaijani president has recently used "a non-political lexicon", spreading lies about the fact that Nagorno-Karabakh is "their historical land."

He noted that at first they need to have their own history, in order to have historical land.