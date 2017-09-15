Newspaper: Armenia ruling party decides, Karapetyan to remain PM in 2018

YEREVAN. – The matter of the Prime Minister in 2018 is already resolved at the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA). Incumbent PM Karen Karapetyan will continue to remain in office; this tip-off has reached the RPA elite from the highest chain of power, according to Irates (Realistic) newspaper.

“But the presidential [office] is not in a hurry to announce this because they want to sense who will show himself how during this time; that is, who will decide how in the ‘Karen Karapetyan? Or [incumbent President and RPA Chairman] Serzh Sargsyan?’ dilemma.

“This will also be an interesting test for many, as to what extent who is ready to cajole Serzh Sargsyan. And Karen Karapetyan can very easily figure out who are his ‘ill-wishers,’” wrote Irates.