Maja Kocijančić: Armenia-EU new agreement can be signed soon
11:11, 15.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Maja Kocijančić, Spokesperson for European Union (EU) Foreign Affairs&Security Policy, told the Voice of America Armenian Service that Armenia and the EU have considerable common interests.

As per Kocijančić, the entire package of bilateral relations between them is included in the new Armenia-EU agreement, which the parties can sign in the near future.

In her words, this new document creates the foundation for the EU’s close cooperation with Armenia in several domains.

Also, this agreement will open new doors of cooperation for Armenian producers.

According to the EU representative, however, Brussels does not require from Armenia to make a choice between it and Moscow.

In Maja Kocijančić’s words, first and foremost, the EU is interested in democratic development, elimination of corruption, and establishment of the rule of law in Armenia.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
