Friday
September 15
Friday
September 15
Downtown Yerevan murder suspects not found yet
11:31, 15.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


YEREVAN. – The murder, which occurred Thursday in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, has been solved. 

Three people are suspects in this murder. They are Rafik Khachatryan, 60, Albert Blbulyan, 35, and Armen Karadamidov, 33.

Police have confirmed this information by Armenian News-NEWS.am.

These suspects, however, have not been found yet.

As reported earlier, shots were fired Thursday at around 1:25pm nearby Vernissage—a large open-air market that mainly features a collection of traditional Armenian art works, and primarily for tourists—in downtown Yerevan, and one person was killed and another was wounded.

Armenian News-NEWS.am learned that the person who lost his life was Garik Mosinyan, 43, whereas the wounded was Vahagn Abgaryan, 39. They are from Alaverdi town, and members of organized crime.

In addition, the Investigative Committee of Armenia informed that an AK-74 assault rifle plus automatic weapon and pistol shells were found at the scene.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
