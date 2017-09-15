Man wounded in downtown Yerevan shooting is in satisfactory condition

YEREVAN. – Vahagn Abgaryan, who was wounded in Thursday’s shootings in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, is in satisfactory condition.

Robert Kurghinyan, chief physician at Astghik Medical Center where Abgaryan is being treated, told about the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Kurghinyan added that the patient’s injuries are not life-threatening, and there are no postoperative complications.

As reported earlier, shots were fired Thursday at around 1:25pm nearby Vernissage—a large open-air market that mainly features a collection of traditional Armenian art works, and primarily for tourists—in downtown Yerevan, and one person was killed and another was wounded.

Armenian News-NEWS.am learned that the person who lost his life was Garik Mosinyan, 43, whereas the wounded was Vahagn Abgaryan, 39. They are from Alaverdi town, and members of organized crime.

In addition, the Investigative Committee of Armenia informed that an AK-74 assault rifle plus automatic weapon and pistol shells were found at the scene.

Three people are suspects in this murder. They are Rafik Khachatryan, 60, Albert Blbulyan, 35, and Armen Karadamidov, 33.