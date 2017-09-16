2 Afghans illegally enter Armenia

Afghan citizens Basir Niazi and Parvizi Kucha will appear before court in Armenia, and on charges of illegally entering the country.

According to the respective indictment, Niazi and Kucha crossed the state border of Armenia without specified documentation in the early morning on July 24, and illegally entered the country from the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, an exclave of Azerbaijan.

Armenian police detected them at the square of Yeraskh village in Ararat Province.

A criminal charge has been filed against these Afghans.

They are detained.

The case will be examined in court.