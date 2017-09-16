News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 16
USD
478.39
EUR
571.25
RUB
8.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.39
EUR
571.25
RUB
8.31
Show news feed
2 Afghans illegally enter Armenia
09:20, 16.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Afghan citizens Basir Niazi and Parvizi Kucha will appear before court in Armenia, and on charges of illegally entering the country.

According to the respective indictment, Niazi and Kucha crossed the state border of Armenia without specified documentation in the early morning on July 24, and illegally entered the country from the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, an exclave of Azerbaijan.

Armenian police detected them at the square of Yeraskh village in Ararat Province.

A criminal charge has been filed against these Afghans.

They are detained.

The case will be examined in court.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Road accident in Armenia’s Armavir kills one, injures 2 others (PHOTOS)
A car crashed into rocks, and rolled down into the adjacent small gorge…
 Explosion hits London underground
There are reports of multiple casualties...
 Man wounded in downtown Yerevan shooting is in satisfactory condition
And there are no postoperative complications…
 Boat capsize kills at least 19 in India
Authorities are still investigating the cause behind the incident, although initial reports suggest that the boat was overcrowded…
 Person wounded in downtown Yerevan shooting is undergoing surgery (PHOTOS)
But his injuries are not life-threatening…
 Shots in downtown Yerevan, 1 dead (PHOTOS)
There is an automatic weapon and a gun on the ground…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news