Friday
September 15
Road accident in Armenia’s Armavir kills one, injures 2 others (PHOTOS)
13:22, 15.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Emergency Situations received a call, on Friday at 12:07.

It was informed that a road accident had occurred on the Dalarik-Karekert motorway, there were injured, and rescuers were needed.

A rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that a vehicle had gone off road on the said motorway in Armavir Province, crashed into rocks, and rolled down into the adjacent small gorge.

But prior to the rescuers’ arrival at the scene, passenger Pargev Yengoyan, 54, died on the spot, whereas driver Sayat M., 54, and passenger Garik Kh., 49, were hospitalized.

Doctors say the injured passenger is in very critical condition, whereas the driver—in moderate condition.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
