Tsinker: Surveys show that most of Israel’s population favors Armenian Genocide recognition

YEREVAN. – Historical truth should not depend on state interests.

Israeli Knesset (parliament) former member, political scientist Alexander Tsinker, who is co-chair of the Armenia-Israel public forum, told the aforementioned to reporters in Armenia’s capital city Yerevan, when asked about the chances of Israel recognizing Armenian Genocide.

To note, a delegation from the Knesset visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, several days ago.

In this connection, Tsinker said he saw these Israeli MPs’ reaction at the memorial. In his view, it is right when people say listening about something a thousand times is not the same as actually seeing it. As per the political scientist, the number of lawmakers and people acknowledging the tragedy of genocide is growing.

The Israeli ex-MP, however, added that there is a political issue in this regard. According to Alexander Tsinker, when Israel’s relations with Turkey were good, Israelis believed they should not recognize Armenian Genocide so as not to worsen relations with Turkey. But when these relations broke down, they were saying relations with Turkey should be improved.

But according to Tsinker, history should be separated from politics, and the genocide recognition process is underway, albeit at a slow pace.

In his words, surveys show that most of the population of Israel favors recognition of Armenian Genocide. Alexander Tsinker said they want to hope that this matter will be resolved.

He added that they have managed to see to it that the Education, Culture, and Sports Committee of the Israeli Knesset discuss this matter and reach an agreement. The next phase, as per Tsinker, is to put this matter on the agenda of the plenary session of the Israeli legislature.