Yerevan murder: Criminals were waiting for victims for several hours
15:54, 15.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s investigation committee identified those involved in yesterday’s murder in the center of Yerevan that claimed life of one person and injured another.

Three people have been named suspects in this murder: Rafik Khachatryan, 60, Albert Blbulyan, 35, and Armen Karadamidov, 33.

According to preliminary reports, the criminals planned to kill the citizen of Alaverdi and his fellow passengers. They made an ambush from 6:30 am on September 14 near the hotel in Yerevan. The criminals spent several hours in the car in the parking lot.

Around 13:25, after seeing Mosinyan and Abgaryan leaving the hotel, the criminals left the car and, threatening the lives of passers-by, shot the victims. Mosinyan died on the spot. Abgaryan was taken to the hospital

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
