Armenia conveyed negative opinion about arms sales during Knesset delegation's visit

YEREVAN. – The Armenian side conveyed negative opinion about Israeli arms sales to Azerbaijan during the recent visit of Knesset delegation to Yerevan, co-chairman of Armenia-Israeli international public forum Hayk Kotanjyan.
"With a very positive attitude of both sides during the talks it was reported that Armenia public negatively reacted to the fact that Israeli arms sales to Azerbaijan. The Israeli side, represented by the Knesset delegation, expressed readiness to convey the message of the Armenian side to the Israeli authorities. I do not doubt that the message will be handed over to the state officials,” Kotanjyan noted.