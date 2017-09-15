News
Armenia PM has working breakfast with IT representatives (PHOTOS)
16:00, 15.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Karen Karapetyan, on Friday had a working breakfast with several representatives of the information technology (IT) sector in the country.

Karapetyan was presented the Best IT Startup Award initiative, press office of the government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Karapetyan, in turn, suggested to representatives of the active IT companies in the country to offer, as soon as possible, agreed proposals and initiatives toward ensuring the dynamic development of this sector.

Also, they reflected on the coordinating functions of the newly established Digital Armenia Foundation, and in the context of the IT companies’ respective involvement.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
