Friday
September 15
Armenian Americans meet Congressmen to discuss U.S.-Armenia double tax treaty
14:50, 15.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

WASHINGTON, DC - Leading U.S. investors in Yerevan's landmark Marriott Hotel made the case this week in Washington, DC for a U.S.-Armenia Double Tax Treaty during a series of Capitol Hill and State Department meetings, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

“We were pleased to have this opportunity to share with U.S. legislators and our Department of State the real-world benefits of a Double Tax Treaty for U.S. investors, the Armenian economy, and - perhaps most importantly - the future growth of mutually beneficial bilateral U.S. - Armenia commercial relations,” said Paul Korian, Chairman and Managing Partner of the Armenia Marriott Hotel Complex.

Among the legislators that the group spoke with on Capitol Hill were Armenian Caucus Co-Chairs Jackie Speier (D-CA) and David Trott (R-MI), senior House Foreign Affairs Committee member Brad Sherman (D-CA), who is widely respected as the leading Congressional expert on international tax law, and U.S. Representatives Anna Eshoo (D-CA), Joseph Kennedy (D-MA) and Grace Napolitano (D-CA). Korian and Pilavjian also took part in a State Department meeting on the mutual benefits of a Double Tax Treaty.

“It's time to get this done. The absence of a working, modern tax treaty has - for far too long - deprived both U.S. and Armenian investors of a clear legal framework, creating unnecessary uncertainty that diverts investment flows and materially disadvantages businesses,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian.  “Inaction on a Double Tax Treaty, more than 25 years after Armenia's independence, sends the wrong message to potential investors and other economic stakeholders.”

