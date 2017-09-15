Alexander Tsinker: Absence of Israel embassy in Armenia is not due to political issues

YEREVAN. – Work should be done in Israel on Armenia’s PR.
Israeli Knesset (parliament) former member, political scientist Alexander Tsinker, who is co-chair of the Armenia-Israel international public forum, told the above-said to reporters in Armenia’s capital city Yerevan.
To note, a delegation from the Knesset recently visited Yerevan, where the said forum convened its third meeting.
Speaking about what has been done lately toward the development of Armenia-Israel relations, Tsinker firs pointed to the launching of direct flights between the two countries. He added that progress has been made in bilateral state and public relations.
In the Israeli analyst’s words, efforts are made to broadcast an Armenian-language program on Israeli radio, and various directions of cooperation are sought. Tsinker stressed that Armenia-Israel relations have intensified over the course of the past two years. Also, the political scientist said bilateral tourism is developing, and the best diplomacy is public diplomacy.
Nonetheless, he expressed uncertainty with respect to the chances of opening an Israeli embassy in Armenia. The analyst noted that sometimes these are just financial issues, but recalled that Armenia also does not have an embassy in Israel. Alexander Tsinker stressed, however, that this is not a political issue, and that embassies are primarily opened where the economic interest, or the wave of migration, is considerable. The Israeli ex-MP said, however, he is not too optimistic and time is needed in this regard.
But Alexander Tsinker added that Armenia and Israel should pay more attention to having visa-free travel, since this will promote tourism.