News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 15
USD
478.39
EUR
571.25
RUB
8.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.39
EUR
571.25
RUB
8.31
Show news feed
Thieves steal artifacts from Armenian church of Istanbul
16:50, 15.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Incidents

A group of thieves tried stole artifacts from an Armenian church in Istanbul.

Criminals broke into an Armenian Orthodox Church in the Beyoglu district of Istanbul on Friday, Hurriyet Daily News reported.

Locals in the area spotted the thieves while they were trying to put a huge painting and a cross into a vehicle nearby. After being spotted, the criminals left the painting and the cross on the roadside, but managed to escape with a number of other artifacts. 

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Religious leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan adopt statement (PHOTO)
Disagreements can be overcome, relying on the moral values of kindness...
 Armenian, Azerbaijani religious leaders to meet in September
The meeting is organized under mediation of Patriarch of Moscow and all Rus Kirill...
 Consecration ceremony of Armenian church cross and bells held in Dnieper
Within the framework of the ceremony a spring was opened nearby the church…
 Consecration ceremony of Armenian church cross and bells to be held in Dnieper
The ceremony will be led by bishop Markos Hovhannisyan...
 Agos editor: I rule out Ateşyan’s nomination
It is proposed to hold the elections of the Constantinople Patriarchate on December 13...
 Ambassador: New Armenian church in Russia can be religious tourism center
The St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Church was consecrated and official opened on Sunday in Vladimir town...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news