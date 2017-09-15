Vatican diplomat recalled amid child porn investigation

A high-ranking the Vatican’s embassy in Washington has been recalled after U.S. prosecutors asked for him to be charged there and face trial in a child pornography investigation, AP reported quoting Vatican and U.S. officials.
The diplomat was suspected of possessing, but not producing or disseminating, child pornography including images of pre-pubescent children.
The Vatican declined to identify the priest, but said he was currently in Vatican City and that Vatican prosecutors had launched their own probe and sought evidence from the U.S.
The State Department said it had asked the Vatican to lift the official’s diplomatic immunity on August 21. It said that request was denied three days later.