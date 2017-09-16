News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 16
USD
478.39
EUR
571.25
RUB
8.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.39
EUR
571.25
RUB
8.31
Show news feed
Divine service not to be offered at Armenian church on Turkey’s Akhtamar Island, for 3rd consecutive year
11:21, 16.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Society

Divine Liturgy will not be offered this year as well at the Holy Cross Armenian church on Akhtamar Island in Lake Van, Turkey.

Pakrat Estukyan, editor of the Armenian section of Agos Armenian bilingual weekly of Istanbul, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the reason is security concerns. 

The church was restored by the Turkish government funding, and in 2007, it opened as a museum.

Subsequently, the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople (Istanbul) petitioned to the Turkish government to get permission for offering Divine Liturgy at this church once a year.

In March 2010, the Turkish minister of culture and tourism announced that the permission was granted to offer church service there and install a cross on the dome of this church.

In 2015, however, the patriarchate decided to cancel that year’s Divine Liturgy at this church, and due to the terrorist attacks in the area.

And afterward, the Turkish authorities suspended the holding of religious rituals at this church.

This matter is reflected also on the International Religious Freedom Report for 2016 of the US Department of State.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Thieves steal artifacts from Armenian church of Istanbul
Locals in the area spotted the thieves while they were trying to put a huge painting and a cross into a vehicle...
 Religious leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan adopt statement (PHOTO)
Disagreements can be overcome, relying on the moral values of kindness...
 Armenian, Azerbaijani religious leaders to meet in September
The meeting is organized under mediation of Patriarch of Moscow and all Rus Kirill...
 Consecration ceremony of Armenian church cross and bells held in Dnieper
Within the framework of the ceremony a spring was opened nearby the church…
 Consecration ceremony of Armenian church cross and bells to be held in Dnieper
The ceremony will be led by bishop Markos Hovhannisyan...
 Agos editor: I rule out Ateşyan’s nomination
It is proposed to hold the elections of the Constantinople Patriarchate on December 13...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news