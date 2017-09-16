US congressional delegation to visit Armenia

A United States congressional delegation on Sunday will pay a visit to Armenia, and at the initiative of Congresswoman Jackie Speier-Kanchelian, who has Armenian roots, reported the Voice of America Armenian Service.

Speier-Kanchelian noted that even though this visit has numerous objectives, it also has an emotional importance to her.

The political side of this visit, however, also is not disregarded.

In addition, the visiting US lawmakers plan to discuss the matter of strengthening Armenia’s energy independence.

Furthermore, Congresswoman Speier-Kanchelian stressed Armenia’s huge potential in the development of the technology sector.

She added that the US stands ready to expand political and economic relations with Armenia.

Also, numerous successful Armenians in the US wish to restore ties with Armenia, and the visiting US congressional delegation will discuss these prospects, too.