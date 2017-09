Third-hand smoke exposure cripples your liver and brain

World’s oldest person dies

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams‘s daughter Alexis shows her biceps

Azerbaijan news agency founder released

Divine service not to be offered at Armenian church on Turkey’s Akhtamar Island, for 3rd consecutive year

You can't blame your parents for state of your teeth - it's all down to diet and brushing habits

Shooting in Berlin, 1 dead

Newspaper: Poland embassy informs its MFA about downtown Yerevan shooting

US congressional delegation to visit Armenia

Armenian designers plan to “reincarnate” William Saroyan

2 Afghans illegally enter Armenia

Iraq's Kurdish parliament backs independence referendum

London: 29 people injured in Parsons Green terror attack

Regenerating heart muscle tissue using a 3D printer

Blogger Lapshin: Azerbaijan only wants to see Armenians dead

Iraqi Kurdistan parliament resumes work for the first time in 2 years

Shakira debuted new video 'Perro Fiel' with Nicky Jam

2 people killed in Thailand explosions

Viral hepatitis kills more people internationally than HIV, malaria or tuberculosis, new report reveals

Karabakh FM receives participants of the international conference taking place in Stepanakert

Spanish PM will not negotiate on referendum

Vatican diplomat recalled amid child porn investigation

British security service identifies suspect in London underground attack

Catalonia's authorities call Spanish PM for dialogue

South Korea and Japan discuss North Korea’s missile test

World Chess Cup: Aronian beats Ivanchuk

UN Secretary General condemns North Korea's missile launch

Running could help you quit smoking, study claims

Armenia’s minister of economic development to visit Iran

Lemoyne: France is always sensitive and careful about Karabakh peace process

Armenian ombudsman to brief international organizations on Azerbaijani shelling of Armenian villages

Alexander Tsinker: Absence of Israel embassy in Armenia is not due to political issues

Ardshinbank is general sponsor of unprecedented mega-show “The Last Judgement” (PHOTO)

Dollar is steady in Armenia

Thieves steal artifacts from Armenian church of Istanbul

Trump comments on London terror attack

Armenia President visits Ivan Aivazovsky exhibition (PHOTOS)

Armenia PM has working breakfast with IT representatives (PHOTOS)

Yerevan murder: Criminals were waiting for victims for several hours

Study clears important hurdle toward developing an HIV vaccine

18 people hospitalized after London underground explosion

Champions League: Mohamed Salah is Player of the Week

Israeli company supplying drones to Azerbaijan may be deprived of license

Świtalski: EU is Armenia’s largest exporting market

Armenia conveyed negative opinion about arms sales during Knesset delegation's visit

Armenian Americans meet Congressmen to discuss U.S.-Armenia double tax treaty

EU ambassador says PM Karapetyan’s government has taken some steps to improve Armenia business climate

New oral diabetes drug shows promise for type 1 patients

Armenia MP: Prestigious Western media’s latest scandalous revelations brought Baku to surface

Road accident in Armenia’s Armavir kills one, injures 2 others (PHOTOS)

Tsinker: Surveys show that most of Israel’s population favors Armenian Genocide recognition

Explosion hits London underground

Europe in Armenia Expo opens in Yerevan

Man wounded in downtown Yerevan shooting is in satisfactory condition

Eating healthily and exercising three times a week can halve asthma symptoms in just two months

Karabakh defense army dismisses Azerbaijan disinformation

Downtown Yerevan murder suspects not found yet

Maja Kocijančić: Armenia-EU new agreement can be signed soon

Armenia Parliament factions hold briefing

Newspaper: Armenia ruling party decides, Karapetyan to remain PM in 2018

ARF: Turkey’s EAEU accession is impossible without Armenia’s consent

Mkhitaryan goes to Man United training in red Ferrari (PHOTOS)

Armenia MP: There is Russia’s factor that we have combat-ready army

Iranian, Turkish top generals warn of repercussions of Iraqi Kurdish referendum

US diplomat urges Kurdish leaders to halt referendum

US imposes sanctions against 11 Iranian and Ukrainian entities and individuals

Sharmazanov: Republican Party of Armenia does not have great expectations from Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs meeting

Sharmazanov: Republican Party of Armenia positively assesses PM's annual activity

US urges China to use powerful tool of oil to sway North Korea

CSTO to hold exercises in Armenia

Erna Mir and Syuzanna Melqonyan were awarded during the gala concert of New Wave 2017

French Foreign Minister to visit Ankara

EU extends sanctions against Russia

Taking aspirin TWICE a day could protect diabetes sufferers from stroke

Theresa May stresses importance of Iran nuclear deal to Tillerson

Armenian park opens in Malaysia’s George Town

Russia hopeful fight against ISIS in Syria to be over in coming months

Boat capsize kills at least 19 in India

Smoking slowly changes lung cells to increase the odds for cancer

45 killed in Iraqi checkpoint attack

Russia launches military drills with Belarus

Ambassador: Text of EU-Armenia greement not published before signing

Alexander Lapshin hospitalized in Israel

Switalski: EU following debates on Armenia’s possible withdrawal from Eurasian Union

Council of Europe chief calls for unprecedented legal action against Azerbaijan

Police identify downtown Yerevan murder suspects

EU envoy: ECHR says there are no political prisoners in Armenia

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Ambassador: EU invests around 50 million euros in Armenia's judiciary

Person wounded in downtown Yerevan shooting is undergoing surgery (PHOTOS)

Omega-3 boosts the diversity of the microbiome to ward off diabetes, obesity and Crohn's disease

Man killed in downtown Yerevan identified

Stepanakert Youth and Culture Palace undergoing major renovation

Couples who are together for a long time prefer similar flavours

RFE/RL appeals to European Court over Azerbaijani claims

Armenia President attends opening of Eurnekian school new building (PHOTOS)

Armenia Parliament regular session concludes

Shots in downtown Yerevan, 1 dead (PHOTOS)

Armenia Parliament ratifies protocol signed with France

Armenia, Russia PMs have a phone conversation, discuss upcoming visit to Yerevan