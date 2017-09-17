News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
September 17
USD
478.39
EUR
571.25
RUB
8.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
September 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.39
EUR
571.25
RUB
8.31
Show news feed
Armenian community of Florida not suffered major damage because of Irma
00:12, 17.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – The Armenian community has not suffered major damage because of Hurricane Irma in Florida, Father Paren Galstyan from St. David church told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“The damage was not considerable: a house, a shop or a car was damaged, but it was not like in Houston. People are returning to their houses in Florida now,” he said.

The Armenian church has not been damaged as well, Galstyan said, adding that they have electricity, and those deprived of electricity supply could use their kitchen these days.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Mourning declared due to fire at Ukraine children’s camp
According to the latest information, three children died in the fire...
 Armenia attorney arrested
She has been working as a legal representative for about 20 years...
 Accident on Armenia regional motorway, 1 dead
Rescuers used special equipment to remove the victim’s body from the car...
 2 Afghans illegally enter Armenia
From the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, an exclave of Azerbaijan…
 Road accident in Armenia’s Armavir kills one, injures 2 others (PHOTOS)
A car crashed into rocks, and rolled down into the adjacent small gorge…
 Explosion hits London underground
There are reports of multiple casualties...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news