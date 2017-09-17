Armenian community of Florida not suffered major damage because of Irma

YEREVAN. – The Armenian community has not suffered major damage because of Hurricane Irma in Florida, Father Paren Galstyan from St. David church told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“The damage was not considerable: a house, a shop or a car was damaged, but it was not like in Houston. People are returning to their houses in Florida now,” he said.

The Armenian church has not been damaged as well, Galstyan said, adding that they have electricity, and those deprived of electricity supply could use their kitchen these days.