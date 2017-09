The Ministry of Emergency Situations received a call, on Saturday at 10:51am.

It was informed that a road accident had occurred on the Ashtarak-Sasunik motorway, one person had died, and rescuers were needed.

A rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that a vehicle had gone off road on the said motorway, rolled about 10 meters, and L. K. (born in 1992) had died on the spot, as a result.

Rescuers used special equipment to remove L. K.’s body from the car.