Expert: Armenia overperforms its commitment to ozone layer protection

YEREVAN. – Armenia is overperforming its obligations in reducing the emission of substances that pollute the ozone layer.
Liana Ghahramanyan, coordinator of the National Ozone Unit of Armenia, stated the aforementioned at a press conference on Saturday.
In her words, the second phase of the program to replace hydrochloric substances with those that are more ozone-friendly is in progress in Armenia.
“The substances that affect the depletion of the ozone layer have never been produced in Armenia; such substances were solely imported to Armenia,” Ghahramanyan added. “The quantity of such substances imported to Armenia, and which amounted to 114 tons, has not been fully used. Moreover, only 10 percent of these substances were [actually] imported.”