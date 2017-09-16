News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 16
USD
478.39
EUR
571.25
RUB
8.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.39
EUR
571.25
RUB
8.31
Show news feed
Putin highly appreciates reliability and being true to one’s own word
16:29, 16.09.2017
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin highly appreciates reliability and being true to one’s own word in people.  

Putin noted about the above-said speaking to reporters, according to TASS Russian News Agency.

“President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambaev is one of those people who keep his word,” noted the Russian president. “It’s difficult to reach an agreement with him on something. But if you’ve already agreed, he goes until the end to complete that agreement; and which I’m also trying to do, on my part.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news