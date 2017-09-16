Russian President Vladimir Putin highly appreciates reliability and being true to one’s own word in people.
Putin noted about the above-said speaking to reporters, according to TASS Russian News Agency.
“President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambaev is one of those people who keep his word,” noted the Russian president. “It’s difficult to reach an agreement with him on something. But if you’ve already agreed, he goes until the end to complete that agreement; and which I’m also trying to do, on my part.”