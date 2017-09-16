Armenia ex-MP: It will be easier to negotiate with a democratically developed Azerbaijan

YEREVAN. – The Armenian side needs to stop being too shy to make use of all the opportunities for protecting and promoting its interests.
Armenian former MP, International Center for Human Development think tank director, analyst Tevan Poghosyan, said the abovementioned at a press conference on Saturday.
In his words, Armenia should conduct a more active and flexible policy and use all the opportunities that can stem from its own interests.
The analyst added that Yerevan needs to occupy stronger positions against Azerbaijan in terms of democratization in the region, since this is in Armenia’s best interests.
Also, the Armenian ex-MP expressed a view that it will be easier to negotiate with a democratically developed Azerbaijan because in this case, the matter of trust between the two countries will become secondary and not hinder the negotiation process, or coming to an agreement between the two parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
Furthermore, Tevan Poghosyan stressed that in the information war with Baku, Yerevan has to use the story of blogger Alexander Lapshin, who, being in freedom now, has already begun to tell about the hardships and pressures he had faced while being in an Azerbaijani prison.