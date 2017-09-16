Iranian commander accused US of supporting ISIS

Iran has evidence of US support for the terrorists of the Islamic state, commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps aerospace forceAmir Ali Hajizadeh said.

In an interview with IRIB television the commander referred to the data obtained over the past few years as a result of penetration into American command centers.

Hajizade added they managed to see how “U.S. are supporting ISIS”.

The commander also noted that if the IRGC receives permission to publish evidence of American support for ISIS, their actions in Syria and Iraq will turn into a big scandal for the United States.