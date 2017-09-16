Armenians of Abkhazia: We have close friends in Karabakh

YEREVAN. – The Armenians of Abkhazia have tens and hundreds of closest friends in Nagorno-Karabakh, head of the Armenian community of Abkhazia, the hero of Abkhazia Galust Trapizonyan told reporters in Yerevan.
Delegations from Abkhazia come to Karabakh on national holidays and as election observers.
“The leaders of our two countries respect and appreciate each other,” Trapizonyan said.
“When Russia recognized the independence of Abkhazia back in 2008, many of our Abkhazians said asked why Armenia had not recognized the country as well. We had to explain them that if the Armenians had an opportunity, they would have taken care of the independence of Karabakh. We understand the difficulties in politics and we passed through them ourselves, but we are doing everything to ensure that our relations with Armenia and Artsakh are only strengthened,” he added